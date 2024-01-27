Reinhart pushes point streak to 12, Panthers top Penguins in shootout

Evgeni Malkin scored the tying goal late in the third period for the Penguins (21-17-7), who have lost three straight and five of six. Jake Guentzel scored, Bryan Rust had two assists, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves.

“We have to stick with it; it has not been easy,” Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang said. “We’ve got some traction sometimes. At some other points, we get discouraged. We have to stick with it.”

Malkin tied it 2-2 with 42 seconds remaining, a one-timer off a backhand pass from Sidney Crosby.

Malkin had one goal in his previous 10 games.

“I think it will be big for him,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said of Malkin. “‘Geno’ is someone, he loves to score goals. When he scores, I think it helps his own confidence. Nobody is harder on himself than Geno. He understands that we rely on him to produce offense for us. When he doesn’t, nobody feels it more than he does. It’s never from a lack of effort with ‘G.’ He’s a hard-working guy. He’s a real competitive guy.”