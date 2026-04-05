Crosby has goal, 2 assists, Penguins defeat Panthers

Rickard Rakell scored twice to push his goal streak to five games (seven goals), and Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (40-22-16), who have won four of five, including 9-4 against Florida on Saturday. Evgeni Malkin and Egor Chinakhov each had two assists.

Arturs Silovs made 29 saves in his second of back-to-back starts. He made 19 saves on Saturday.

Pittsburgh is second in the Metropolitan Division, six points ahead of the Philadelphia Flyers.

“The way I coach and what I believe in is, when we have the puck, we have five players on the ice working together to go score a goal,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said. “When we don’t have the puck, we’re working to prevent goals. I felt strongly about this group early on, especially in training camp, that we had a lot of guys that would be able to contribute in different ways.

“I’m excited to see we’ve gotten contributions from throughout the lineup. I think that’s important.”

Carter Verhaeghe and Cole Schwindt scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 18 saves for the Panthers (37-37-3), who have lost five of seven.

Florida was already eliminated from playoff contention with the loss on Saturday.

“Better than it was yesterday,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “Got behind it a little bit, but I don’t think we’d given a whole lot to get behind in that manner. Had some good penalty kills, some good action on the power play. Scored a goal. That’d be about it.”

Elmer Soderblom put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 11:00 of the first period. Tarasov came out of the crease to retrieve the puck, but Connor Dewar hit the goalie’s stick, making the puck slip to Soderblom low in the left face-off circle for a wrist shot into an open net.

Schwindt tied it 1-1 at 16:15 when his wrist shot from the top of the left circle deflected off Silovs’ mask, dropped between his pads and trickled over the goal line.

Crosby put the Penguins back up 2-1 just 35 seconds later at 16:50, sending a wrist shot from the left circle over Tarasov's glove into the top right corner.

Rakell pushed the lead to 3-1 on a power-play goal at 19:12 with a one-timer to the blocker side after Crosby found him with a one-touch pass in the slot.

Rakell chipped in a bouncing puck off a pass from Malkin behind the net to make to 4-1 at 18:08 of the second period.