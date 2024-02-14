Panthers at Penguins

PANTHERS (33-15-4) at PENGUINS (23-19-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood
Injured: None
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Rickard Rakell
Jeff Carter -- Colin White
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel
John Ludvig
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: None
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (concussion), Jansen Harkins (concussion)
Status report
The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. ... Bobrovsky will make his third straight start. ... Malkin and Letang each is expected to play after practicing fully Tuesday; Malkin took a maintenance day from practice Monday and Letang left midway through practice Monday after being “nicked up,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. ... Harkins, a forward, will not play after being injured in a 2-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. ... Pittsburgh plans to use 11 forwards with Ludvig as a seventh defenseman, Sullivan said. ... Jarry will start for the eighth time in 10 games.