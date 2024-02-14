Panthers at Penguins

PANTHERS (33-15-4) at PENGUINS (23-19-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood

Injured: None

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Rickard Rakell

Jeff Carter -- Colin White

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel

John Ludvig

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: None

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (concussion), Jansen Harkins (concussion)

Status report

The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. ... Bobrovsky will make his third straight start. ... Malkin and Letang each is expected to play after practicing fully Tuesday; Malkin took a maintenance day from practice Monday and Letang left midway through practice Monday after being “nicked up,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. ... Harkins, a forward, will not play after being injured in a 2-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. ... Pittsburgh plans to use 11 forwards with Ludvig as a seventh defenseman, Sullivan said. ... Jarry will start for the eighth time in 10 games.