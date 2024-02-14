Panthers at Penguins

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (33-15-4) at PENGUINS (23-19-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood

Injured: None

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Drew O’Connor -- Lars Eller -- Rickard Rakell

Jeff Carter -- Colin White

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Chad Ruhwedel

John Ludvig

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: None

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (concussion), Jansen Harkins (concussion)

Status report

The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. ... Bobrovsky will make his third straight start. ... Malkin and Letang each is expected to play after practicing fully Tuesday; Malkin took a maintenance day from practice Monday and Letang left midway through practice Monday after being “nicked up,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. ... Harkins, a forward, will not play after being injured in a 2-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. ... Pittsburgh plans to use 11 forwards with Ludvig as a seventh defenseman, Sullivan said. ... Jarry will start for the eighth time in 10 games.

Latest News

Stadium Series at MetLife to have park theme this weekend

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ullmark fined maximum for actions in Bruins game 

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 14

Pluses, minuses for Panthers-Penguins

McDavid takes game to new heights with 6 assists in Oilers win

NHL On Tap: Faber, Wild look to stay hot against Coyotes

McDavid has career-high 6 assists, Oilers score 8 in win against Red Wings

Joshua has 3 points, Garland scores 2 for Canucks in win against Blackhawks

Kessel to work out at home of Canucks' AHL affiliate

Robertson has 2 points, Stars defeat Hurricanes

Hischier scores twice in 3rd, Devils rally past Predators

Reinhart's 'remarkable' season has Panthers in heated Atlantic Division race

Poehling ready to play outdoors again at Stadium Series for Flyers

Mailbag: Rangers could target Henrique, Vatrano ahead of Trade Deadline; Stars defense

Grubauer helps Kraken edge Islanders in shootout

Lightning recover to defeat Bruins in shootout in Marchand’s 1,000th game