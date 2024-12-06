Panthers recover after blowing 3-goal lead, rally past Flyers

Maurice said he didn't have to say anything to the players before the third.

"I love these guys, and there wouldn't have been anything but vile, evil thoughts and words," he said. "And some nights you need to just shut up and not go in the room. I thought tonight was a perfect time for that."

Hathaway put the Flyers ahead 5-4 at 5:39 of the third period with a goal from the crease.

But Gustav Forsling tied it 5-5 with a shot from the blue line at 14:43, and then Reinhart's goal put Florida back ahead 6-5.

Tkachuk closed the scoring with an empty-net power-play goal at 19:49. He has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) during a five-game point streak.

"He's on a heater," Rodrigues said. "I think a lot heavier on the forecheck, he's getting into more scrums, a little bit more emotion. That's his game. When you see him getting under people's skin, you know he's on it and he's into the game."

Rodrigues gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 2:36 of the first period when he got the puck away from Foerster on the rush, skated in, and pushed it under Fedotov's pads.

Niko Mikkola made it 2-0 at 6:57 with a shot from the left face-off circle.

Barkov scored from in front on the power play at 3:00 of the second period to put the Panthers ahead 3-0.

Foerster made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 7:13, and then Seeler intercepted a pass deep in the Panthers zone and scored from the left face-off circle to make it 3-2 at 9:31.

Verhaeghe put the Panthers ahead 4-2 with a power-play goal at 13:39.

"We hope that's unique," Maurice said. "You wouldn't want to see that ever again. I think we kind of got what we deserved in the middle period. We got 3-0, 4-2 leads and were just not very good. So what you're left with, what's important, is finding a way."

NOTES: It was Tkachuk's fourth five-point game, matching his father, Keith Tkachuk, for the sixth-most among United States-born players. He also had four points (two goals, two assists) against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, making him the first Panthers player with at least nine points in a two-game span. ... Barkov has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak. ... Reinhart's assist on Barkov's goal was his 300th in the NHL. ... Panthers forward Sam Bennett had an assist on Forsling's goal, which gave him six points (four goals, two assists) during a six-game point streak. ... Forsling's goal was his 50th in the NHL. ... The win was Maurice's 110th with the Panthers, tying him with Jacques Martin for the most by a Florida coach. ... Michkov is the first Flyers rookie with three assists in a game since Philippe Myers had three against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 3, 2019. The 19-year-old also is the first teenager with three assists in a period since Tkachuk with the Calgary Flames on Dec. 10, 2016. ... The 23-second span between goals by Tippett are the fastest two goals scored by the Flyers this season.