Panthers at Senators

PANTHERS (12-7-1) at SENATORS (8-8-0)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis
Injured: Josh Mahura (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly -- Matthew Highmore -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)
Status report
The Panthers held an optional morning skate that included the vast majority of the team. … Kulikov will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Mahura, a defenseman, practiced with a regular jersey Monday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Nov. 16. … Korpisalo will be a game-time decision. He took reps in the starter’s end during an optional morning skate, and coach D.J. Smith said the goalie was “feeling a lot better" after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … Chabot, a defenseman, is “looking good” to return Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Smith said.