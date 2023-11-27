Latest News

Panthers at Senators

PANTHERS (12-7-1) at SENATORS (8-8-0)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Josh Mahura (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Dominik Kubalik -- Rourke Chartier -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Parker Kelly -- Matthew Highmore -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)

Status report

The Panthers held an optional morning skate that included the vast majority of the team. … Kulikov will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Mahura, a defenseman, practiced with a regular jersey Monday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Nov. 16. … Korpisalo will be a game-time decision. He took reps in the starter’s end during an optional morning skate, and coach D.J. Smith said the goalie was “feeling a lot better" after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … Chabot, a defenseman, is “looking good” to return Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Smith said.