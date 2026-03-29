Shesterkin makes 27 saves, Rangers pull away from Panthers in 3rd

Sykora scores in 2nd straight, Fox has goal, assist for New York

FLA@NYR: Fox sets up Sykora for opening goal

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves, and the New York Rangers scored three goals in the third period to win their second straight game, defeating the Florida Panthers 3-1 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Adam Sykora, playing in his third NHL game, scored his second goal in as many games for the Rangers (30-35-9). Conor Sheary scored a short-handed goal, and Adam Fox had an empty-net goal and an assist.

The Rangers have already been eliminated from postseason contention.

Mackie Samoskevich scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves for the Panthers (35-35-3), who have lost three games in a row and seven of eight (1-6-1), including 5-2 to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Sykora gave New York a 1-0 lead at 5:10 of the third period, scoring on a deflection of Fox’s pass from the top of the right face-off circle after helping the Rangers keep the puck by winning a forecheck battle low in the zone.

The puck got up to Vladislav Gavrikov at the left point and he reversed it to Fox on the right side. Fox used the ice in front of him to get closer and his pass toward the net found Sykora’s stick as the rookie was cutting through the slot.

Sheary extended it to 2-0 at 11:14, scoring on a short-handed breakaway set up by J.T. Miller with four seconds remaining in Florida’s power play.

Fox scored into the empty net with a shot from below the Rangers goal line at 16:06 to make it 3-0.

Samoskevich cut it to 3-1 at 19:19 after Shesterkin tried to swat at the puck and missed.

Matthew Tkachuk thought he had a goal to put Florida up 1-0 at 3:26 of the third period, but the Rangers successfully challenged for offside. Video review determined Tkachuk preceded the puck into the offensive zone at 3:22.

Shesterkin kept it scoreless with 15 saves in the first period, including four in a row with the Panthers on a power play that started at 7:53. He made three saves in the second period and nine more in the third.

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