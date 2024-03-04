Panthers at Rangers

PANTHERS (41-16-4) at RANGERS (40-17-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Will Lockwood

Injured: none

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jimmy Vesey

Adam Edstrom -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile

Injured: none

Status report

Gadjovich will return for the Panthers, replacing Lockwood. Gadjovich missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury. … Goodrow and Brodzinski swapped lines at the Rangers morning skate with Goodrow moving up to play with Cuylle and Vesey, and Brodzinski dropping down to go between Rempe and Edstrom.