Panthers at Rangers

PANTHERS (41-16-4) at RANGERS (40-17-4)
7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, Will Lockwood
Injured: none
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Barclay Goodrow -- Jimmy Vesey
Adam Edstrom -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile
Injured: none
Status report
Gadjovich will return for the Panthers, replacing Lockwood. Gadjovich missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury. … Goodrow and Brodzinski swapped lines at the Rangers morning skate with Goodrow moving up to play with Cuylle and Vesey, and Brodzinski dropping down to go between Rempe and Edstrom.