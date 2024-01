Panthers at Islanders

PANTHERS (30-14-4) at ISLANDERS (20-17-11)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Mackie Samoskevich

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion)

Suspended: William Lockwood

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson – Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Samuel Bolduc -- Sebastian Aho

Mike Reilly – Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Julien Gauthier

Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Casey Cizikas (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)

Status report

Stolarz could start after Bobrovsky made 35 saves in a 3-2 shootout win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. ... Pelech, a defenseman injured by an elbow to the head by Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher during a 4-3 loss Thursday, and Fasching, a forward, each is day to day. ... Varlamov is expected to make his second straight start after he made 22 saves at Montreal.