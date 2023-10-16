Latest News

Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Bedard watch: Matchups with Matthews, MacKinnon

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick faces Matthews, MacKinnon before home opener
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, eye rare feat

NHL On Tap: Coyotes visit Rangers, can win 2 straight to start season for 1st time since 2015-16
Women in Hockey: Erin Bilello

Women in Hockey: Erin Bilello
Ducks hold off Hurricanes to give Cronin 1st win

Ducks hold off Hurricanes to give Cronin 1st win
NHL national TV broadcasts for week of October 16

20 games to be nationally televised this week
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Beniers embraces Bergeron comparisons with Kraken

Beniers embraces Bergeron comparisons with Kraken
Color of Hockey: Former goalie enjoying career as artist

Color of Hockey: Former college goalie Cortes now enjoying career as artist
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Dubois calls return to Winnipeg on Tuesday 'special game'

Dubois anticipating boos, 'special game' in return to Winnipeg with Kings
'21st Duck' Trent Sullivan honored for courage, perseverance

'21st Duck' Sullivan honored by Anaheim for courage, perseverance
Tarasenko gets 1st goal for Senators in win against Lightning

Tarasenko gets 1st goal for Senators in win against Lightning
Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews

Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews, Maple Leafs in Toronto
NHL Buzz: Hall expects to play for Chicago tonight

NHL Buzz: Hall expects to play for Blackhawks at Maple Leafs
Lindholm, Flames 'not quite there, yet' on contract

Lindholm, Flames ‘not quite there, yet’ on contract talks, GM says

Panthers at Devils

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (0-2-0) at DEVILS (1-0-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Loustarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk

Nick Cousins -- Anton Lundell -- Justin Sourdif

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Mike Reilly

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Ondrej Palat

Dawson Mercer -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Brendan Smith

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Colin Miller

Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body)

Status report

Sourdif will make his NHL debut. ... Reinhart was skating with Rodrigues and Barkov on the top line at the morning skate after playing a third-line role in the first two games. … The Dveils held an optional morning skate. ... Palat was skating with Meier and Hischier at practice Sunday after playing a third-line role in the first two games. ... Nosek, a forward, will not play and remains day to day.