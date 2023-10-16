Panthers at Devils

PANTHERS (0-2-0) at DEVILS (1-0-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Loustarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk
Nick Cousins -- Anton Lundell -- Justin Sourdif
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Mike Reilly
Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Ondrej Palat
Dawson Mercer -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz
Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Luke Hughes -- Brendan Smith
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Chris Tierney, Colin Miller
Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body)
Status report
Sourdif will make his NHL debut. ... Reinhart was skating with Rodrigues and Barkov on the top line at the morning skate after playing a third-line role in the first two games. … The Dveils held an optional morning skate. ... Palat was skating with Meier and Hischier at practice Sunday after playing a third-line role in the first two games. ... Nosek, a forward, will not play and remains day to day.