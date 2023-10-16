Panthers at Devils

PANTHERS (0-2-0) at DEVILS (1-0-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Loustarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk

Nick Cousins -- Anton Lundell -- Justin Sourdif

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Steven Lorentz

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Mike Reilly

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Ondrej Palat

Dawson Mercer -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Curtis Lazar -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Brendan Smith

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Colin Miller

Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body)

Status report

Sourdif will make his NHL debut. ... Reinhart was skating with Rodrigues and Barkov on the top line at the morning skate after playing a third-line role in the first two games. … The Dveils held an optional morning skate. ... Palat was skating with Meier and Hischier at practice Sunday after playing a third-line role in the first two games. ... Nosek, a forward, will not play and remains day to day.