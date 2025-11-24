Panthers at Predators projected lineups

PANTHERS (11-9-1) at PREDATORS (6-11-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Noah Gregor -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Devine

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Matthew Wood

Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney – Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Adam Wilsby, Justin Barron

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Status report

Ekblad participated in the morning skate after missing a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday because of an upper-body injury. … Josi will play with Hague for the second game in a row after missing the previous 12 because of an upper-body injury.