Panthers at Predators projected lineups

PANTHERS (11-9-1) at PREDATORS (6-11-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer
Noah Gregor -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Devine
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Matthew Wood
Michael Bunting -- Michael McCarron -- Jonathan Marchessault
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Nicolas Hague -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney – Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Adam Wilsby, Justin Barron
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Status report
Ekblad participated in the morning skate after missing a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday because of an upper-body injury. … Josi will play with Hague for the second game in a row after missing the previous 12 because of an upper-body injury.