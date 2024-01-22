Panthers at Predators

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (27-14-4) at PREDATORS (25-20-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund --Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Evan Rodrigues

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Nick Cousins (concussion)

Suspended: Will Lockwood

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philp Tomasino

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Juuso Parssinen, Cody Glass

Injured: None

Status report

The Panthers recalled Samoskevich from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Barkov, a forward, will miss his third consecutive game. ... The Panthers held an optional morning skate. ... Tomasino and McCarron took Glass' and Parssinen's place on the fourth line.

