Panthers at Predators

PANTHERS (27-14-4) at PREDATORS (25-20-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund --Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Evan Rodrigues
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Rasmus Asplund
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Nick Cousins (concussion)
Suspended: Will Lockwood
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Denis Gurianov
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philp Tomasino
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Tyson Barrie, Juuso Parssinen, Cody Glass
Injured: None
Status report
The Panthers recalled Samoskevich from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday. ... Barkov, a forward, will miss his third consecutive game. ... The Panthers held an optional morning skate. ... Tomasino and McCarron took Glass' and Parssinen's place on the fourth line.