Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ NSH – 14:24 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Nashville

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Florida

Explanation: Video review determined Florida’s Jonah Gadjovich knocked Juuse Saros’ stick and impaired his ability to play his position in the crease prior to Anton Lundell’s goal. According to Rule 69.3, “If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

