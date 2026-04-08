Canadiens rally late, edge Panthers in shootout to gain in Atlantic

Suzuki has an NHL career-high 96 points (28 goals, 68 assists) in 78 games, tying Pierre Turgeon (1995-96) for the most in a season by a Canadiens player since Vincent Damphousse had 97 points in 1992-93.

“It was a (heck) of a play there to take it by himself and create something late,” Suzuki said. “(Hutson) made a lot of great plays tonight, and that was an amazing play by him there to set me up.”

Demidov and Phillip Danault also scored, Juraj Slafkovsky had two assists, and Jakub Dobes made 30 saves for Montreal (46-22-10), which was coming off a 3-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday that ended an eight-game winning streak.

Montreal is tied in points (102) for first in the Atlantic with the idle Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost 6-2 at the Ottawa Senators on Monday. If the season ended today, the Lightning would be the No. 1 seed, and the Sabres would be the No. 2 seed based on tiebreakers.

“We showed a lot of character,” Danault said. “Obviously, it wasn’t our best game structure-wise, but we found a way. We’ve done that a lot this year, actually, come back from behind, and that’s one of our strengths going toward the playoffs. But we definitely have to come out stronger every game.”

Carter Verhaeghe scored his 25th goal of the season, Eetu Luostarinen and Cole Reinhardt also scored, and Tarasov made 29 saves for Florida (37-37-4), which has lost three in a row (0-2-1).

“I liked the way we played tonight,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “We played hard, defended hard, battled. Things weren’t easy for us in terms of some of the puck movement we wanted to do. You know, great energy on the bench. Yeah, I’ve got no complaints with the way we played tonight.”

The Panthers played without forward Matthew Tkachuk, who returned to Florida to be with his wife for the birth of the couple’s first child. Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov then left the game in the third period after sustaining a season-ending broken finger.

“It’s just unbelievable what these guys have been through,” Maurice said.

Verhaeghe gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 9:23 of the first period. Defenseman Donovan Sebrango skated end to end before putting a shot on net from the high slot. Dobes made the initial save, but the rebound kicked out into the left circle, where Verhaeghe quickly buried it short side.

Demidov tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal 54 seconds into the second period. He scored on a one-timer from the top of the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Cole Caufield.