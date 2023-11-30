Panthers at Canadiens

PANTHERS (13-7-2) at CANADIENS (10-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis

Injured: Josh Mahura (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki -- Brendan Gallagher

Cole Caufield -- Christian Dvorak -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joel Armia -- Sean Monahan -- Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- Gustav Lindstrom

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Cayden Primeau

Jake Allen

Scratched: Sam Montembeault, Mattias Norlinder, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Jordan Harris (lower body), David Savard (broken hand)

Status report

Bobrovsky will make his fifth start in six games after Stolarz made 31 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … The Panthers will otherwise dress the same lineup for a third straight game. … The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. … Primeau will start for the first time since he made 31 saves in a 3-2 shootout win at the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ... Montembeault is not expected to dress after making 26 saves at Columbus.