Panthers at Canadiens

PANTHERS (13-7-2) at CANADIENS (10-10-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis
Injured: Josh Mahura (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki -- Brendan Gallagher
Cole Caufield -- Christian Dvorak -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joel Armia -- Sean Monahan -- Josh Anderson
Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- Gustav Lindstrom
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Jayden Struble -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Cayden Primeau
Jake Allen
Scratched: Sam Montembeault, Mattias Norlinder, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Arber Xhekaj (upper body), Jordan Harris (lower body), David Savard (broken hand)
Status report
Bobrovsky will make his fifth start in six games after Stolarz made 31 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … The Panthers will otherwise dress the same lineup for a third straight game. … The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. … Primeau will start for the first time since he made 31 saves in a 3-2 shootout win at the San Jose Sharks on Friday. ... Montembeault is not expected to dress after making 26 saves at Columbus.