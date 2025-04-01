Panthers at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (44-26-3) at CANADIENS (34-30-9)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Evan Rodrigues

Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis

Vitek Vanecek

Sergei Bobrosvky

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Emil Heineman -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj

Injured: None

Status report

Vanecek will make his first start in four games; Bobrovsky is expected to start at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Tkachuk took part in the Panthers morning skate; the forward was injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and is not expected to return before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. … The Canadiens will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win at the Panthers on Sunday.

Latest News

Leonard joining Capitals during Ovechkin's pursuit of Gretzky 'dream come true'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Capitals at Bruins projected lineups

Hutson named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk out for Senators with upper-body injury

Snuggerud will make NHL debut with Blues against Red Wings

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Blues host Red Wings seeking 10th straight win

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 1

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

L'Heureux scores in front of dad as family grieves loss of grandmother

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Buzz: McAvoy skates in regular jersey for Bruins

Johnston scores again, Stars defeat Kraken for 6th win in row

Flames rally in 3rd, defeat Avalanche in shootout

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL Central Scouting marks 50th anniversary of ranking, evaluating players

Burt talks entering ministry after hockey career, becoming author with NHL.com