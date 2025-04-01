Panthers at Canadiens projected lineups

PANTHERS (44-26-3) at CANADIENS (34-30-9)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Evan Rodrigues

Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis

Vitek Vanecek

Sergei Bobrosvky

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Emil Heineman -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj

Injured: None

Status report

Vanecek will make his first start in four games; Bobrovsky is expected to start at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Tkachuk took part in the Panthers morning skate; the forward was injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and is not expected to return before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. … The Canadiens will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win at the Panthers on Sunday.