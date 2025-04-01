Panthers at Canadiens projected lineups

PANTHERS (44-26-3) at CANADIENS (34-30-9)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Evan Rodrigues
Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis
Vitek Vanecek
Sergei Bobrosvky
Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Emil Heineman -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj
Injured: None
Status report
Vanecek will make his first start in four games; Bobrovsky is expected to start at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. … Tkachuk took part in the Panthers morning skate; the forward was injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and is not expected to return before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. … The Canadiens will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win at the Panthers on Sunday.