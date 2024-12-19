Tkachuk scores twice for Panthers in win against Wild 

Ekblad gets 3 points, Bobrovsky stops 26 of 27 for Florida

Panther at Wild | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Matthew Tkachuk scored twice for the Florida Panthers in a 6-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday.

Aaron Ekblad had a goal and two assists, and Mackie Samoskevich had a goal and an assist for Florida (20-11-2), which has won two straight after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Monday. Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

Marco Rossi scored for Minnesota (20-8-4), which has lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves.

Ekblad gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 3:48 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right point through traffic.

Kirill Kaprizov appeared to make it 1-1 at 10:20 when he tipped in a Declan Chisholm shot, but Florida successfully challenged for goaltender interference on Rossi as he made contact with Bobrovsky while skating through the crease.

Rossi then tied it 1-1 at 16:11, finding a loose puck in front and lifting a backhand over Bobrovsky’s pad on the power play.

Samoskevich responded to put Florida ahead 2-1 at 18:14. Ekblad won the puck in the neutral zone and passed ahead to Samoskevich, who beat Fleury with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Aleksander Barkov appeared to make it 3-1 at 13:37 of the second period with a one-timer in the slot off a pass from Tkachuk behind the net, but Minnesota successfully challenged for offsides.

Tkachuk pushed it to 3-1 at 15:28 when he poked the puck between Fleury’s pads, then he put away a rebound in front to make it 4-1 at 18:54.

Niko Mikkola extended it to 5-1 at 11:10 of the third period with a snap shot from the slot before Eetu Luostarinen scored for the 6-1 final at 19:30.

