Panthers at Kings projected lineups

PANTHERS (6-6-1) at KINGS (6-4-4)
10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Luke Kunin
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Joel Armia -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Warren Foegele (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate. They practiced Wednesday using the same forward lines and defense pairs from a 7-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Forsberg is likely to start after Kuemper participated in the Kings optional morning skate Thursday.