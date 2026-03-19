Panthers at Oilers projected lineups

PANTHERS (33-31-3) at OILERS (34-26-9)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNO, SNW, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell – Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Michael Benning
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Nolan Foote, Mackie Samoskevich, Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Uvis Balinskis (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sam Reinhart (undisclosed), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Matthew Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jason Dickinson -- Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin -- Josh Samanski -- Kasperi Kapanen
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Roby Jarventie
Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)
Status report
Luostarinen and Rodrigues each will return after missing a 5-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday for maintenance ... Mikkola returns after being a healthy scratch at Vancouver. ... Forwards Samoskevich and Foote will come out, as will Sebrango, a defenseman ... Kapanen will be a game-time decision; the forward did not attend the Oilers morning skate due to illness. ... Edmonton placed Draisaitl, a center, on long-term injured reserve Thursday and called up Jarventie, a forward, from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.