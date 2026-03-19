Panthers at Oilers projected lineups

PANTHERS (33-31-3) at OILERS (34-26-9)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNO, SNW, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Evan Rodrigues -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Michael Benning

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Nolan Foote, Mackie Samoskevich, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Uvis Balinskis (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Brad Marchand (lower body), Sam Reinhart (undisclosed), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Matthew Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jason Dickinson -- Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin -- Josh Samanski -- Kasperi Kapanen

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Roby Jarventie

Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)

Status report

Luostarinen and Rodrigues each will return after missing a 5-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday for maintenance ... Mikkola returns after being a healthy scratch at Vancouver. ... Forwards Samoskevich and Foote will come out, as will Sebrango, a defenseman ... Kapanen will be a game-time decision; the forward did not attend the Oilers morning skate due to illness. ... Edmonton placed Draisaitl, a center, on long-term injured reserve Thursday and called up Jarventie, a forward, from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.