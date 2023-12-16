Panthers at Oilers

PANTHERS (17-10-2) at OILERS (13-13-1)
10 p.m. CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS2, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling – Josh Mahura
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: Aaron Ekblad (illness), Anton Lundell (illness)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Mattias Janmark -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown
Sam Gagner -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchad
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Adam Erne, Ben Gleason
Injured: None
Status report
Rodrigues and Forsling enter the lineup in place of Lundell, a forward, and Ekblad, a defenseman, with the Panthers dressing room dealing with illness. ...Bobrovsky will make his fifth start in six games; he allowed four goals on 17 shots through two periods before being relieved by Stolarz in a 4-0 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. ... Pickard will start after Skinner started 10 of the previous 11 games.