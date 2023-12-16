Panthers at Oilers

PANTHERS (17-10-2) at OILERS (13-13-1)

10 p.m. CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS2, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling – Josh Mahura

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (illness), Anton Lundell (illness)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Connor Brown

Sam Gagner -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchad

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Adam Erne, Ben Gleason

Injured: None

Status report

Rodrigues and Forsling enter the lineup in place of Lundell, a forward, and Ekblad, a defenseman, with the Panthers dressing room dealing with illness. ...Bobrovsky will make his fifth start in six games; he allowed four goals on 17 shots through two periods before being relieved by Stolarz in a 4-0 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. ... Pickard will start after Skinner started 10 of the previous 11 games.