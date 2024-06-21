3 Keys: Panthers at Oilers, Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Here are 3 keys for Game 6:

1. Settling in on defense

Asked where the Oilers have improved the most during the Final, defenseman Mattias Ekholm said it’s how they have played in their own zone. When Florida has pushed, Edmonton has stood its ground; the Oilers have allowed eight goals in the past four games and goalie Stuart Skinner has been there to stop some of the most dangerous scoring opportunities.

So if Edmonton gets caught playing a little more defense than it would like, that won't be an issue.

“We're more OK with having to play in our 'D' zone and spending time there," Ekholm said, "and not getting frustrated or getting out of the place just because we're there for 30 or 40 seconds.

“I think we can understand now that against these top teams you're going to play some defense. There are going to be chunks in games where you just have to play and not cheat the game and not trying to create something that's not there, because that's when they sting you.”

2. Build off starts

The Panthers liked the way they opened Game 5, with good scoring opportunities on Skinner in the opening minutes. But once the Oilers went up 1-0 on Brown’s short-handed goal, they couldn’t regain their momentum.

They need results to accompany their start in Game 6.

“We basically have to play together, trust we’re going to get the chances and get the goals from just playing together and playing our own game,” center Anton Lundell said.

“You always want to get the first goal but sometimes you don’t get it. We’ve been in that situation many times and we know how to come back from there, but you don’t want to get too much. It’s hard if it’s two or three goals (against). So obviously we want to keep it tight and get the first goal if you can.”

3. Special teams battle

Whoever wins it in Game 6 will probably be in driver’s seat, right?

Edmonton has been outstanding on the penalty kill throughout the series and its power play has come alive again. They are 15-for-16 with two short-handed goals on the kill during the Final and have three power-play goals in the past two games. So don’t expect the Oilers to change anything.

As for the Panthers, they’ll put defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the point during the power play, swapping him for defenseman Brandon Montour.

“It might provide a different look, maybe a spark we’ve been needing,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “Certainly, a very successful kill in the postseason for them. I think we’re trying to find a little more pace, a little more simplicity out there (on the power play). [Game 6 is] a great opportunity to turn it around.”