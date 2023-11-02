Panthers at Red Wings

PANTHERS (4-3-1) at RED WINGS (6-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSFL, SNP, SNE

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Nick Cousins

Steven Lorentz -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- David Perron -- J.T. Compher

Daniel Sprong -- Joe Veleno -- Michael Rasmussen

Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Holl

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Olli Maatta

James Reimer

Ville Husso

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body)

Status report

Lockwood will play in place of Bennett, who was injured during a 3-2 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... Rodrigues missed practice Wednesday but will play. … Bobrovsky will make his eighth start in nine games. ... Fabbri has been skating with the team but is not yet ready to play; the center will miss his 10th straight game. ... Reimer will start after Husso started the previous two games.