Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup

Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week

On Campus: NCAA free agents to watch this season

Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record

Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers

Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

NHL team theme night celebrations

Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine

Panthers at Red Wings

By NHL.com
PANTHERS (4-3-1) at RED WINGS (6-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSFL, SNP, SNE

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Nick Cousins 

Steven Lorentz -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- David Perron -- J.T. Compher

Daniel Sprong -- Joe Veleno -- Michael Rasmussen

Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Holl

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Olli Maatta

James Reimer

Ville Husso

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body)

Status report

Lockwood will play in place of Bennett, who was injured during a 3-2 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... Rodrigues missed practice Wednesday but will play. … Bobrovsky will make his eighth start in nine games. ... Fabbri has been skating with the team but is not yet ready to play; the center will miss his 10th straight game. ... Reimer will start after Husso started the previous two games.