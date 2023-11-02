Panthers at Red Wings

PANTHERS (4-3-1) at RED WINGS (6-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSFL, SNP, SNE
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk
Ryan Lomberg -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Nick Cousins
Steven Lorentz -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Rasmus Asplund
Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp -- David Perron -- J.T. Compher
Daniel Sprong -- Joe Veleno -- Michael Rasmussen
Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Holl
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Olli Maatta
James Reimer
Ville Husso
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body)
Status report
Lockwood will play in place of Bennett, who was injured during a 3-2 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday. ... Rodrigues missed practice Wednesday but will play. … Bobrovsky will make his eighth start in nine games. ... Fabbri has been skating with the team but is not yet ready to play; the center will miss his 10th straight game. ... Reimer will start after Husso started the previous two games.