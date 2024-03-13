Panthers score 3 in 3rd, rally past Stars

Pavelski gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 3:53 of the first period when he finished off a 2-on-0 breakaway with Robertson after Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura turned the puck over in the neutral zone.

Robertson made it 2-0 on the power play at 7:48 of the second period when he pounced on a rebound at the top of the crease.

Johnston extended the lead to 3-0 23 seconds later when he tipped in a shot from Mason Marchment after Logan Stankoven forced a turnover in the offensive zone.

Bobrovsky allowed more than two goals for the first time in 13 starts dating to Jan. 19 (6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild).

“Even when we’re not playing and everything is going our way, that’s how it’s going to be in the playoffs too,” Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said. “Every night is not going to be your best game, so I think we learned a lot that we can still win with this game.”

Sam Reinhart cut it to 3-1 on the power play at 12:52 when his shot deflected off of Johnston’s stick and floated over Oettinger’s shoulder. It was Reinhart’s NHL-leading 26th power-play goal.

“I think they were pushing, they were playing desperate, and we just couldn’t match it in the third,” Robertson said. “Not many opportunities where you’re going to go up by three goals against the best team in the League, so it’s definitely a learning experience.”

Pavelski said, “This might come at a good time. This is a great reminder of what’s ahead of us. We’re going to be in this situation again against good teams in the playoffs. You’re up by two, you’re down by one, and the game can’t change. You’ve got to look to win periods, create momentum, keep moving the game forward. We didn’t do a good enough job. We’ll look at a few clips, I’m sure. Take this as a lesson. This won’t be a low point for us for long. Look to right it and be better next time.”

NOTES: Barkov tied Pavel Bure and Olli Jokinen for the most multipoint games in Panthers history (31). … Bobrovsky is 18-2-2 against the Stars. … Reinhart scored his 31st special-teams goal (26 on power play, five short-handed) the season. Only seven players have had as many in a season in NHL history: Mario Lemieux (three times; most: 44 in 1988-89), Joe Nieuwendyk (34 in 1987-88), Tim Kerr (34 in 1985-86), Leon Draisaitl (33 in 2022-23), Dave Andreychuk (32 in 1992-93), Wayne Gretzky (32 in 1983-84) and Phil Esposito (31 in 1974-75). … Robertson has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in a nine-game point streak. … Johnston (51 points; 24 goals, 27 assists)) joined Brian Bellows (three times), Mike Modano (twice), and Glen Sharpley as the only players in Stars/North Stars history to reach the 50-point mark in a season at age 20 or younger.