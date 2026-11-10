Panthers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

PANTHERS (9-7-2) at BLUE JACKETS (7-8-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN
Panthers projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Lars Eller
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jack Devine
Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Radko Gudas
Jacob Markstrom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Dmitry Kulikov, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Sandis Vilmanis (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Dmitri Voronkov
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Jack Williams -- Steven Lorentz -- Ryan Lomberg
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Cam Talbot
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Luca Del Bel Belluz, Jake Christiansen
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Conor Garland (upper body)
Status report
Devine will make his season debut after being recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Reinhardt, a forward, is expected to come out. … Marchand and Barkov each participated in the morning skate for the first time since their injuries. Barkov, a center, has missed 16 games since Oct. 1; Marchand, a forward, has been out for 14 since Oct. 6. “(Barkov) is six weeks on Thursday. (Marchand) slightly under six weeks,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “They said somewhere between six and eight weeks. So, I think we're within two weeks of getting those guys back.” … Gudbranson, a scratch the previous three games, will replace Christiansen on defense. … Lomberg will replace Garland, a forward, who was injured in a 5-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.