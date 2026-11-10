Panthers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

PANTHERS (9-7-2) at BLUE JACKETS (7-8-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN

Panthers projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Lars Eller

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jack Devine

Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt -- Garnet Hathaway

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Radko Gudas

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Dmitry Kulikov, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Sandis Vilmanis (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Dmitri Voronkov

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Jack Williams -- Steven Lorentz -- Ryan Lomberg

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Cam Talbot

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Luca Del Bel Belluz, Jake Christiansen

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Conor Garland (upper body)

Status report

Devine will make his season debut after being recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Reinhardt, a forward, is expected to come out. … Marchand and Barkov each participated in the morning skate for the first time since their injuries. Barkov, a center, has missed 16 games since Oct. 1; Marchand, a forward, has been out for 14 since Oct. 6. “(Barkov) is six weeks on Thursday. (Marchand) slightly under six weeks,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “They said somewhere between six and eight weeks. So, I think we're within two weeks of getting those guys back.” … Gudbranson, a scratch the previous three games, will replace Christiansen on defense. … Lomberg will replace Garland, a forward, who was injured in a 5-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.