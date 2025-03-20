Panthers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

PANTHERS (41-24-3) at BLUE JACKETS (31-28-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Uvis Balinskis -- Tobias Bjornfot
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Tomas Nosek
Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Dmitri Voronkov -- Boone Jenner -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jack Johnson -- Damon Severson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer
Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Jake Christensen (upper body)
Status report
Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Tuesday to replace Kulikov, a defenseman out week to week, according to coach Paul Maurice; Kulikov left during the first period of a 4-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday. ... Merzlikins will start after missing two games for personal reasons. … Fantilli and Kent Johnson swapped lines with Voronkov and Chinakhov.