Panthers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

PANTHERS (41-24-3) at BLUE JACKETS (31-28-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Seth Jones

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Uvis Balinskis -- Tobias Bjornfot

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek

Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov -- Boone Jenner -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Aston-Reese -- Justin Danforth -- Mathieu Olivier

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Luke Kunin

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jack Johnson -- Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer

Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist), Jake Christensen (upper body)

Status report

Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Tuesday to replace Kulikov, a defenseman out week to week, according to coach Paul Maurice; Kulikov left during the first period of a 4-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday. ... Merzlikins will start after missing two games for personal reasons. … Fantilli and Kent Johnson swapped lines with Voronkov and Chinakhov.