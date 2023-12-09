Panthers at Blue Jackets

PANTHERS (16-8-2) at BLUE JACKETS (9-15-5)
1 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSOH, NHLN, SN
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura
Injured: None
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Alexandre Texier -- Justin Danforth
Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine
Emil Bemstrom -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Nick Blankenburg
Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean -- David Jiricek
Spencer Martin
Jet Greaves
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Damon Severson (oblique), Jack Roslovic (ankle), Cole Sillinger (upper body), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Elvis Merzlikins (illness), Erik Gudbranson (illness), Boone Jenner (fractured jaw)
Status report
Bobrovsky is expected to make his eighth start in 10 games. … Jenner, a center, was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a fractured jaw sustained Friday against the St. Louis Blues. He will be out six weeks. … Laine and Gudbranson, a defenseman, have missed the past three games due to illness. They may be available Sunday.