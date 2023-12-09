Panthers at Blue Jackets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (16-8-2) at BLUE JACKETS (9-15-5)

1 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSOH, NHLN, SN 

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura

Injured: None

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Alexandre Texier -- Justin Danforth

Yegor Chinakhov -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine

Emil Bemstrom -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Nick Blankenburg

Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean -- David Jiricek

Spencer Martin

Jet Greaves

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Boqvist (shoulder), Damon Severson (oblique), Jack Roslovic (ankle), Cole Sillinger (upper body), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Elvis Merzlikins (illness), Erik Gudbranson (illness), Boone Jenner (fractured jaw)

Status report

Bobrovsky is expected to make his eighth start in 10 games. … Jenner, a center, was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a fractured jaw sustained Friday against the St. Louis Blues. He will be out six weeks. … Laine and Gudbranson, a defenseman, have missed the past three games due to illness. They may be available Sunday.

