Panthers at Avalanche

Status report

Panthers forwards Barkov and Rodrigues each left a 4-1 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday with an injury. Updates are expected before the game Saturday. … Samoskevich was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Friday that Byram, a defenseman who left a 5-4 overtime win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday in the third period, will not play.