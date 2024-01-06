Panthers at Avalanche
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood
Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura
Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion), Aleksander Barkov (upper body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ben Meyers -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body)
Status report
Panthers forwards Barkov and Rodrigues each left a 4-1 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday with an injury. Updates are expected before the game Saturday. … Samoskevich was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Friday that Byram, a defenseman who left a 5-4 overtime win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday in the third period, will not play.