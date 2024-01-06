Panthers at Avalanche

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (24-12-2) at AVALANCHE (25-11-3)

4 p.m. ET; BSFL, ALT, SN

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Jonah Gadjovich -- Steven Lorentz -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion), Aleksander Barkov (upper body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ben Meyers -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Bowen Byram (lower body)

Status report

Panthers forwards Barkov and Rodrigues each left a 4-1 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday with an injury. Updates are expected before the game Saturday. … Samoskevich was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Friday that Byram, a defenseman who left a 5-4 overtime win at the Dallas Stars on Thursday in the third period, will not play.

