Florida Panthers Washington Capitals game recap November 8

Reinhart's OT goal lifts Panthers past Capitals
Buzz: Shesterkin questionable for Rangers

NHL Buzz: Shesterkin questionable for Rangers on Thursday
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 8

Stutzle’s 4 points help Senators pull away to defeat Maple Leafs
David Pastrnak supports New England Revolution before playoff game

Pastrnak performs coin toss before New England Revolution playoff game
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Five improvements Edmonton Oilers need to turn season around

Oilers counting on better goaltending, depth scoring to turn season around
Wild acquire Bogosian from Lightning, trade Addison to Sharks

Wild acquire Bogosian from Lightning, trade Addison to Sharks in separate deals
Bedard finding chemistry with new Blackhawks linemates

Bedard finding stability, chemistry with new Blackhawks linemates
Technology, fan engagement at forefront of NHL panel discussion

Technology, fan engagement at forefront of NHL panel discussion
Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Hitchcock talks Hall of Fame on 'NHL @TheRink'

Hitchcock talks upcoming Hall of Fame honor on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
McAvoy 4-game suspension upheld after appeal

McAvoy 4-game suspension upheld by Commissioner Bettman after appeal
Addison traded to Sharks by Wild for Raska, draft pick

Addison traded to Sharks by Wild for Raska, draft pick
Colton fined maximum for cross-checking

Colton fined $5,000 for actions in Avalanche game
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

Pluses, minuses for Panthers-Capitals, Kings-Golden Knights

Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ WSH -- 11:34 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Florida

Type of Challenge: Offside

Result: Call on the ice is overturned -- No Goal Washington

Explanation: Video review determined that Washington’s Tom Wilson preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an offside position prior to Sonny Milano’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Offside” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 8:47 (11:13 elapsed time), when the offside infraction occurred.