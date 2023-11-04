Panthers at Blackhawks

PANTHERS (5-3-1) at BLACKHAWKS (3-6-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSFL, NBCSCH

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Taylor Raddysh

Taylor Hall -- Jason Dickinson -- Tyler Johnson

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Corey Perry

Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Alex Vlasic (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Bennett, a center, is week to week. ... Stolarz will start after Bobrobsky started the past three games. ... Hall will return after missing three games with a shoulder injury … Mrazek will start after making 10 saves in relief of Soderblom in an 8-1 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. ... Soderblum could start at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, could return Sunday; he will miss his second straight game.