Panthers at Blackhawks

PANTHERS (5-3-1) at BLACKHAWKS (3-6-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSFL, NBCSCH
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins
Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Rasmus Asplund
Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Taylor Raddysh
Taylor Hall -- Jason Dickinson -- Tyler Johnson
Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Corey Perry
Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones
Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Isaak Phillips
Injured: Alex Vlasic (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Bennett, a center, is week to week. ... Stolarz will start after Bobrobsky started the past three games. ... Hall will return after missing three games with a shoulder injury … Mrazek will start after making 10 saves in relief of Soderblom in an 8-1 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. ... Soderblum could start at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, could return Sunday; he will miss his second straight game.