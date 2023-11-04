Latest News

Maple Leafs look to regroup with Liljegren on LTIR

On Tap: Stars look to slow Canucks’ roll

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Firkus finding net

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils

Karlsson returns to face Sharks for 1st time with Penguins

Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres

Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury

Buzz: Hall to return for Blackhawks tonight

Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Minnesota Wild adjust lines and power player unit to end skid

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin fined

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Bruins-Red Wings among highlights

Panthers at Blackhawks

PANTHERS (5-3-1) at BLACKHAWKS (3-6-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSFL, NBCSCH

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Cousins

Ryan Lomberg -- Steven Lorentz -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Rasmus Asplund

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Lukas Reichel -- Andreas Athanasiou -- Taylor Raddysh

Taylor Hall -- Jason Dickinson -- Tyler Johnson

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Corey Perry

Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones

Jarred Tinordi -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Isaak Phillips

Injured: Alex Vlasic (concussion protocol), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday. ... Bennett, a center, is week to week. ... Stolarz will start after Bobrobsky started the past three games. ... Hall will return after missing three games with a shoulder injury … Mrazek will start after making 10 saves in relief of Soderblom in an 8-1 loss at the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. ... Soderblum could start at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, could return Sunday; he will miss his second straight game.