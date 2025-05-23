Coach’s Challenge: FLA @ CAR – 0:51 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Florida

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Carolina

Explanation:

Video review determined that the puck left the attacking zone at 19:10 (0:50 elapsed time) before Brent Burns’ stick check caused the puck to re-enter the zone, where Sebastian Aho was in an off-side position prior to his goal. Rule 83.2 states, in part, that “any action by an attacking player that causes a deflection/rebound off a defending player in the neutral zone back into the defending zone (i.e. stick check, body check, physical contact), a delayed off-side shall be signaled by the Linesperson.”

The clock is reset to show 19:10 (0:50 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.