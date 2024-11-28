Panthers at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (13-9-1) at HURRICANES (16-5-1)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andre Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho – Jack Roslovic

Seth Jarvis -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Spencer Martin

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol)

Status report

Lundell did not play in a 5-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday after taking a puck to the face Monday but Panthers coach Paul Maurice said, "I would think that he plays in the next game."

