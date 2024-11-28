Panthers at Hurricanes projected lineups

PANTHERS (13-9-1) at HURRICANES (16-5-1)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Jesper Boqvist
Injured: None
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andre Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho – Jack Roslovic
Seth Jarvis -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Spencer Martin
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: None
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol)
Status report
Lundell did not play in a 5-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday after taking a puck to the face Monday but Panthers coach Paul Maurice said, "I would think that he plays in the next game."