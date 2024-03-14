Panthers at Hurricanes

PANTHERS (45-17-4) at HURRICANES (39-20-6)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk
Nick Cousins -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Kyle Okposo
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Sam Bennett (undisclosed), Evan Rodrigues (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jake Guentzel -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Jesper Fast -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin
Injured: Jack Drury (lower body)
Status report
Bennett, a center, is day to day; he played 15:20 in a 4-3 win at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. ... Rodrigues, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Gadjovich enters the lineup for the first time in four games. … Rodrigues, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Bobrovsky will make his fifth start in seven games. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday.