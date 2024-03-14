Panthers at Hurricanes

PANTHERS (45-17-4) at HURRICANES (39-20-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Nick Cousins -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Kyle Okposo

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Sam Bennett (undisclosed), Evan Rodrigues (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jake Guentzel -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Jesper Fast -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jack Drury (lower body)

Status report

Bennett, a center, is day to day; he played 15:20 in a 4-3 win at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. ... Rodrigues, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Gadjovich enters the lineup for the first time in four games. … Rodrigues, a forward, will miss his second straight game. ... Bobrovsky will make his fifth start in seven games. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday.