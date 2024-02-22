Panthers at Hurricanes

PANTHERS (37-15-4) at HURRICANES (33-17-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood
Injured: None
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Brett Pesce
Brady Skjei -- Tony DeAngelo
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)
Status report
Bobrobsky will make his sixth start in seven games. ... The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Chatfield, a defenseman, could miss a second straight game after practicing in a no-contact jersey Wednesday.