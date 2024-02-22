Panthers at Hurricanes

PANTHERS (37-15-4) at HURRICANES (33-17-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood

Injured: None

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Brett Pesce

Brady Skjei -- Tony DeAngelo

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Antti Raanta (lower body), Frederik Andersen (blood clotting issue)

Status report

Bobrobsky will make his sixth start in seven games. ... The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. ... The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Chatfield, a defenseman, could miss a second straight game after practicing in a no-contact jersey Wednesday.