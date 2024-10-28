Panthers at Sabres projected lineups
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Patrick Giles -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt -- Uvas Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Jonah Godjovich (back)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Touch
Nicolas Aube-Kubel -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Zach Benson (lower body)
Status report
Barkov will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. … Boqvist, a defenseman, will sit, and Balinskis will return to his regular position on defense after playing forward Saturday, a 6-3 win at the New York Islanders. … Aube-Kubel will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury; Kulich, a forward, will come out. The Sabres did not do line rushes at the morning skate, but Aube-Kubel skated alongside Cozens and Quinn at practice Sunday. … Power is expected to play after taking only one shift in the third period Saturday, a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings. He practiced Sunday and participated in the morning skate.