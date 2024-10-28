Panthers at Sabres projected lineups

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Patrick Giles -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvas Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Jonah Godjovich (back)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Touch

Nicolas Aube-Kubel -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jiri Kulich, Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Zach Benson (lower body)

Status report

Barkov will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. … Boqvist, a defenseman, will sit, and Balinskis will return to his regular position on defense after playing forward Saturday, a 6-3 win at the New York Islanders. … Aube-Kubel will return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury; Kulich, a forward, will come out. The Sabres did not do line rushes at the morning skate, but Aube-Kubel skated alongside Cozens and Quinn at practice Sunday. … Power is expected to play after taking only one shift in the third period Saturday, a 5-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings. He practiced Sunday and participated in the morning skate.