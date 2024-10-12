Panthers at Sabres

PANTHERS (1-1-0) at SABRES (0-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich – Patrick Giles
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis -- Adam Boqvist
Nate Schmidt
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: None
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Justin Sourdif (upper body), Adam Boqvist (face)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker – Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: JJ Peterka (concussion), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)
Status report
Barkov, a center, is out 2-3 weeks. ... With Tkachuk, a forward, also out, the Panthers will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Knight will make his first start of the season. … Giles, recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Friday, will make his NHL debut. … Peterka, a forward, will miss a second straight game; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff anticipates he’ll be ready when Buffalo plays at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. ... Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday.