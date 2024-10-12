Panthers at Sabres

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (1-1-0) at SABRES (0-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer -- Jesper Boqvist -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich – Patrick Giles

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Adam Boqvist

Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Justin Sourdif (upper body), Adam Boqvist (face)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jiri Kulich -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker – Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: JJ Peterka (concussion), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)

Status report

Barkov, a center, is out 2-3 weeks. ... With Tkachuk, a forward, also out, the Panthers will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Knight will make his first start of the season. … Giles, recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Friday, will make his NHL debut. … Peterka, a forward, will miss a second straight game; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff anticipates he’ll be ready when Buffalo plays at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. ... Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday.

