Panthers at Sabres projected lineups

PANTHERS (23-18-3) at SABRES (24-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Sandis Vilmanis -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesper Boqvist -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Noah Gregor

Injured: Brad Marchand (undisclosed), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Noah Ostlund, Tyson Kozak, Zac Jones

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Tkachuk and Marchand each participated in the morning skate, but neither forward will play. … The Panthers will not make any lineup changes from their 3-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Dunne is expected to play after being scratched for three games. He would replace Ostlund, a forward.