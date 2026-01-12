Panthers at Sabres projected lineups

PANTHERS (23-18-3) at SABRES (24-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer
Sandis Vilmanis -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jesper Boqvist -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Noah Gregor
Injured: Brad Marchand (undisclosed), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan
Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Noah Ostlund, Tyson Kozak, Zac Jones
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Tkachuk and Marchand each participated in the morning skate, but neither forward will play. … The Panthers will not make any lineup changes from their 3-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. … Dunne is expected to play after being scratched for three games. He would replace Ostlund, a forward.