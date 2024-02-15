Panthers at Sabres

PANTHERS (34-15-4) at SABRES (23-25-4)
7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG-B
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood
Injured: None
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Kyle Okposo
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Victor Olofsson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Eric Robinson
Injured: Owen Power (upper body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. ... Stolarz could start after Bobrovsky made 25 saves at Pittsburgh. ... The Sabres are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 7-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … Luukkonen will make his fifth straight start and 11th in 12 games.