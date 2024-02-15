Panthers at Sabres

PANTHERS (34-15-4) at SABRES (23-25-4)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG-B

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz, William Lockwood

Injured: None

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Kyle Okposo

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Eric Robinson

Injured: Owen Power (upper body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. ... Stolarz could start after Bobrovsky made 25 saves at Pittsburgh. ... The Sabres are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 7-0 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. … Luukkonen will make his fifth straight start and 11th in 12 games.