Latest News

Panthers at Bruins

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PANTHERS (4-3-0) at BRUINS (7-0-1)

7:00 p.m. ET; BSFL, NESN, TVAS2

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins

Steven Lorentz -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic -- Matt Poitras -- Morgan Geekie

Johnny Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: None

Injured: Milan Lucic (lower body), Jakub Lauko (fracture)

Status Report

Florida coach Paul Maurice said it is “possible” that Bennett, a forward, returns from a lower-body injury and makes his season debut Monday. … Danton Heinen, a forward on a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO), practiced on Boston’s fourth line next to Beecher and Steen on Monday morning, but he has not been signed to a contract yet. … Coyle and van Riemsdyk moved up to the second line during Monday’s morning skate, and Poitras and Geekie moved to the third line.