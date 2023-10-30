Panthers at Bruins
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Eetu Luostarinen -- Matthew Tkachuk
Ryan Lomberg -- Anton Lundell -- Nick Cousins
Steven Lorentz -- Kevin Stenlund -- Will Lockwood
Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Sam Bennett (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (shoulder), Brandon Montour (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic -- Matt Poitras -- Morgan Geekie
Johnny Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: None
Injured: Milan Lucic (lower body), Jakub Lauko (fracture)
Status Report
Florida coach Paul Maurice said it is “possible” that Bennett, a forward, returns from a lower-body injury and makes his season debut Monday. … Danton Heinen, a forward on a Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO), practiced on Boston’s fourth line next to Beecher and Steen on Monday morning, but he has not been signed to a contract yet. … Coyle and van Riemsdyk moved up to the second line during Monday’s morning skate, and Poitras and Geekie moved to the third line.