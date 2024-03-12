Panthers at Stars

PANTHERS (44-17-4) at STARS (40-17-9)

8 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSSW

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Kyle Okposo

Nick Cousins -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jonah Gadjovich, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Evan Rodrigues (lower body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Sam Steel

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Status report

Okposo will make his Panthers debut after being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. … Ekblad, a defenseman, is expected to be out at least two weeks; he was injured during a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … Rodrigues, a forward, was injured while blocking a shot Saturday and was considered a game-time decision after practice Monday. He did not participate in the morning skate and will not be available Tuesday but could return Thursday at the Carolina Hurricanes. … Dallas held an optional morning skate; coach Pete DeBoer said there would be no changes to the forward lines or defense pairings from a 4-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.