Drouin, Killorn among 5 NHL players to have number retired by midget team

“My brother made the Lions before I did,” he remembered. “I’d come watch the games and sitting there, I didn’t know if I could ever make this league. It shows how big of a deal it was for a West Islander to make the Lions. It’s really special to be coming back in this position, as a Canadien, given this huge honor.”
Returning to Dollard was a bit like coming home, Matheson admitted.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve been here,” he said. “The first few years I was in the NHL, I’d come skate here, but never in the main rink (there are three sheets under one roof). So, this feels good.
“The last month or so before the (NHL) season starts, you’re waiting around, wishing it could start. Not to say that training camp isn’t important, but by then everyone is champing at the bit to start the season.”
The five honorees shared their memories as their numbers were revealed on an arena wall high above the Lions bench. From their own bench, the visiting Seminaire St-Francois Blizzard respectfully watched the Lions’ pregame introductions and stick-tapped the ceremony that followed.
The Blizzard returned after an ice resurfacing to produce the only unfortunate note on the night; they skated away with a 6-1 victory, but it did not spoil the event for fans who came to celebrate five Lions legends.
Top photo: Lac St. Louis Lions alumni gather at the team bus on Sept. 5, 2025 before their jerseys were retired. From left: Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Drouin, Alex Killorn, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Mike Matheson.