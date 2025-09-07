Drouin, Killorn among 5 NHL players to have number retired by midget team

“There are some talks with a bunch of teams,” Vlasic said. “My agent is handling it right now, so we’ll see what comes of it. I’ve been skating and working out since the beginning of May, on the ice two or three times a week. I worked out this morning before coming over here.”

Vlasic has fond memories of his time with the Lions before graduating to the major-junior Quebec Remparts, who retired his No. 44 jersey in 2015.

“Guy Boucher was my (Lions) coach and he was pretty intimidating in a good way,” Vlasic said. “He gave me a lot of homework, which I found was very weird, but it did prepare me to prepare for (junior). The way he spoke to us, that’s what I remember most.

“The Lions were an important first step. It was the first time you had to arrive at a game two hours before (face-off), prepare on your own, take bus trips … it was out of your normal routine. In novice, peewee and bantam, your parents would drive you to the rink, stay with you, get you ready. Now you were on your own at 15. It helped to make the step up to junior and the NHL.

“Tonight was pretty cool, a cool honor. I had it done in Quebec and it’s just as special getting it done here.”