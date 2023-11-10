Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

NHL.com will identify NHL EDGE stats that translate to fantasy hockey all season long. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.

1. Bedard back in Calder Trophy driver's seat after 4-point game

One of the deepest rookie classes in recent memory may have created at least a shade of early doubt about Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks being the front-runner for the Calder Trophy. But one month into the season, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft sits atop the rookie points list with 11 (seven goals, four assists) in 12 games after a four-point game (two goals, two assists) in a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Goalie Lukas Dostal won NHL Rookie of the Month for October with the Anaheim Ducks (7-5-0) being one of the biggest surprises in the League so far. Prior to Bedard's scoring outburst, the rookie leaders in points were Arizona Coyotes forward Logan Cooley, Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov, Philadelphia Flyers forward Bobby Brink and Nashville Predators forward Luke Evangelista (eight each).

But on top of points, Bedard also leads NHL rookies in goals, even-strength goals (six), even-strength points (nine) and shots on goal (39), not to mention being well represented among some key advanced stats categories in terms of shot location and skating distance.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Bedard ranks in the 92nd percentile of all skaters in high-danger shots on goal (13), 90th percentile in high-danger goals (three) and 99th percentile of mid-range shots on goal (18) and mid-range goals (four). Bedard, who leads NHL rookie forwards in average ice time (19:20 per game), is in the 92nd percentile of average miles skated per 60 minutes (10.18) among all skaters. Consider these individual accolades some early proof that Bedard has lived up to the hype so far in fantasy and reality.

2. Kings' Ransom: Talbot signing

Los Angeles Kings goalie Cam Talbot is having a fantasy resurgence at 36 years old; he's 7-2-1 with a 2.03 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and one shutout in his first 10 games with the Kings this season after signing a one-year contract July 1.

Talbot has stopped most of his difficult shots faced and nearly all of the easier ones. Per NHL EDGE stats, Talbot has faced an NHL-high 78 long-range shots and saved all 78, a testament to his defense, led by Drew Doughty, for clearing shooting lanes. Talbot also ranks third in the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.871) behind Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks (.975) and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins (.925). For context, the League average in high-danger save percentage is .802.

Talbot is getting plenty of goal support; the Kings are averaging 4.15 goals per game, second in the NHL behind the Vancouver Canucks (4.54), and lead the League in high-danger goals (34) this season. But Talbot also has a high fantasy ceiling considering he had an NHL career-best 42 wins and seven shutouts with the Edmonton Oilers in 2016-17. His second highest win total came just two seasons ago, when he had 32 and three shutouts with the Minnesota Wild.

Despite spending much of his NHL career in a timeshare or backup role, Talbot is tied for ninth among active goalies with 29 shutouts, and the Kings are reaping the rewards of this sneaky offseason pickup.

3. Bratt's powerful start

Few players in the NHL have been more productive than New Jersey Devils wing Jesper Bratt this season, especially on the power play.

Bratt leads the NHL with 14 power-play points this season (two ahead of elite teammate Jack Hughes, who's second with 12), is tied for eighth in points (19 in 12 games), and the Devils are leading the League in power-play percentage (41.7 percent). Per NHL EDGE stats, six of Bratt's seven goals this season have come from the mid-range area; three from the left face-off circle area and three from the right face-off circle area. It's worth noting all four of Bratt's power-play goals this season have come from the mid-range area.

The Devils are without their top two centers, Hughes and Nico Hischier, because of injuries, but it's a good sign for Bratt's staying power that only two of his seven goals this season have been assisted by Hughes and none have been assisted by Hischier. While there's certainly a window to sell high on Bratt in fantasy (he's currently ranked eighth overall in standard leagues), he continues to reach new heights after being one of the biggest steals in the NHL with consecutive 73-point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23.