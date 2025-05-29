'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' returns for season 2 with another superstar lineup this fall on Prime Video

Crosby, Fleury, Kopitar, Brady Tkachuk among names set for behind-the-scenes series

FACEOFF_Season-2_graphic
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

"FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" will return for a second season on Prime Video this fall with another superstar lineup.

In addition to Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who were featured on the first season, the new season will feature big names like Sidney Crosby, Marc-Andre Fleury, Anze Kopitar, Brendan Shanahan, Brady Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Zach Werenski.

"FACEOFF: Inside the NHL" takes viewers behind the scenes of the League, delivering an unfiltered look at the players' lives, training regimens and the high-stakes world of professional hockey. This season will include even more access to the NHL's most compelling action, including Alex Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"We continue to pull back the curtain on hockey like never before," said Shaun Alperin, head of content, Prime Video Canada. "From in-depth conversations with iconic players like Sidney Crosby to the Tkachuk brothers' fierce rivalry, an all-access look into the current playoffs and so much more, this season captures the full spectrum of NHL excellence.

"Customers will experience the raw emotion, family dynamics, and intense competition that drives these athletes, both on and off the ice."

Steve Mayer, NHL president, content and events, said Season 2 will go "even deeper."

"Season 1 of FACEOFF really struck a chord," Mayer said. "We promised a behind-the-scenes look at the best hockey players in the world, and the response was incredible. We followed players through unforgettable moments -- welcoming a new baby, the pressure of a Game 7, and everything in between.

"For Season 2, we're going even deeper: more players, more access and more emotion. From the global stage of the 4 Nations Face-Off to the pressure-packed life of a team president and the heartbreak of a team dealing with devastating loss -- it's raw and real. You will truly go inside the NHL."

The full roster of players for Season 2 is Quinton Byfield (Los Angeles Kings); Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins); Fleury (Minnesota Wild); Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars); Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes); Wyatt Johnston (Dallas Stars); Kopitar (Kings); Monahan (Columbus Blue Jackets); Nylander (Toronto Maple Leafs); Mikko Rantanen (Stars); Shanahan (Hockey Hall of Fame inductee); Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators); Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers); Werenski (Blue Jackets).

"We couldn't be more excited to continue taking audiences behind the scenes of life in the NHL from the perspectives of such formidable and charismatic individuals," said Paul Martin, co-founder of Box To Box, a multiple award-winning content studio. "We constantly strive to capture as many facets of the NHL experience as possible, and we feel that our roster of players this season -- both new and returning -- embodies the heart, perseverance and competitiveness that makes this sport so compelling."

Latest News

Darche focused on making Islanders 'winning organization'

Foerster signs 2-year, $7.5 million contract with Flyers

Oilers at Stars, Western Conference Final Game 5 preview

Hyman loss 'extremely disappointing' for Oilers heading to Game 5 at Stars

Ekholm to return from injury for Oilers in Game 5 against Stars

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Verhaeghe’s clutch gene sends Panthers to Cup Final again

Maple Leafs GM says 'there's some DNA that needs to change'

EDGE stats: Barkov's assist on Panthers' series-clinching goal

Barkov's highlight-reel play lifts Panthers to Cup Final

Hurricanes eliminated from playoffs due to falling behind, lack of depth

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Panthers return to Cup Final thanks to keeping faith in Bobrovsky

How Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers were built

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Panthers 'calm' in comeback, eliminate Hurricanes to reach 3rd straight Stanley Cup Final

Panthers advance to 3rd straight Stanley Cup Final with Game 5 win against Hurricanes

Hurricanes beat at their own game by Panthers in Eastern Conference Final