Bouchard ‘playing at a very high level’ for Oilers after tough start

He went through a rough stretch at the beginning of this season, when giveaways became an issue and may have cost him a spot on Team Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“I think you’re being polite on his first couple games being rough,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Yeah, he wasn’t his best, he’d admit it. But probably after Game 15, he was starting to get some traction and finding his way.

“He’s been phenomenal for the last two or three months. He’s been playing at a very high level.”

That certainly was on display Saturday.

He scored Edmonton’s first three goals and helped set up the next two in regulation before sending McDavid on a breakaway in overtime. McDavid had two goals and three assists.

“I’m going to make sure my kids watch this game tomorrow morning,” Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “Who can do that in the League today or historically? That’s a game where he wins it for us, really.

“He’s out there with some good players, too, but as an offensive defenseman, I don’t think you can play a better game, honestly.”

Bouchard’s recent play has helped erase the memory of some painful mistakes earlier this season, although his teammates believe he’s long since forgotten about them.

“I think his biggest superpower is that it just falls off him; he doesn’t care, he doesn’t linger on things,” Ekholm said. “He’ll make a mistake, but he’s right back out the next shift and does his thing.

“Tonight, you saw it and you see it most of the nights, but sometimes it’s not going to go his way as well. When that happens, maybe you can think back to this one, because in my opinion he does far more good things than he does bad ones, and I think he’s a top, top defenseman in this league.”

It’s easy to measure Bouchard’s value. He ranks third on the Oilers with 55 points (14 goals, 41 assists) in 53 games, is first in time on ice per game (24:44) and plays on both the power play and penalty kill. He is usually on the ice in the last minute whether Edmonton is leading or trailing.

The Oilers (26-19-8) host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KCOP-13, Victory+).

“In my opinion, he’s one of the best defensemen in the League,” Knoblauch said. “I see him every night so maybe I’m a little bit bias, but everything that he does he obviously helps.

“Our power play, our 5-on-5 play, you see how much he drives the play and how much everyone benefits when he’s on the ice.”