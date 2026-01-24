Draisaitl thankful for support from Oilers during personal leave

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl said he's grateful for the support from the Edmonton Oilers upon returning to the team after missing three games to deal with a family issue at home in Cologne, Germany.

The Oilers center will be in the lineup against against the Washington Capitals at Rogers Place on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, MNMT) after making a surprise return in a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

“It’s been great that way, the support was there and obviously, I needed to be with my family,” Draisaitl said at Edmonton's morning skate Saturday. “It puts things into perspective at times of how little in here really matters when it comes to life.”

Draisaitl, who is fifth in the NHL in scoring with 67 points (25 goals, 42 assists) in 49 games, missed a 6-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 17, a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday and 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

He was not expected to play Thursday, but returned to Edmonton in time for the game.

“Leon, I can’t imagine what he’s gone through this past week and a half,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Obviously having Leon back in our lineup is a huge boost, whether that’s 5-on-5 or the power play.”

Draisaitl did not have a point and was minus-1 in the loss to Pittsburgh.

“To play under the circumstances that he did, flying all day, the time change, I believe it’s an eight or nine-hour difference and then playing, it would be ridiculous to think Leon was going to show up and be at his best,” Knoblauch said. “He definitely helps us in the lineup just being there.”

The Oilers held a full morning skate Saturday after taking Friday off.

“I think as he’s back here skating a little bit more, he’s going to be building his game," Knoblauch said, "and whether he’s going to be 100 percent tonight, I’m not anticipating it, but I’ve been surprised before, where I didn’t think he was going to be at his best and he does.

“When we’re having success and the team is playing well, he’s a big part of it. We’ll welcome him playing at his best.”

Edmonton (25-19-8) is in second place in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Oilers have struggled with consistency this season, unable to win three consecutive games at any point, and will look to avoid a third straight loss Saturday, which would match their longest skid this season.

“The last game obviously wasn’t our best and it’s important to find our game here before the (Olympic) break,” said Draisaitl, who will represent Germany in the men's hockey tournament at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. "You need to build that throughout the regular season so you can do that in the playoffs. Certainly it’s something that we need to shift our focus to a little bit and be more consistent.”

Edmonton has six games remaining before the break from Feb. 6-24; five in a season-high eight-game homestand, and then a road game at the Calgary Flames on Feb. 4.

Draisaitl will center the second line between left wing Vasily Podkolzin and right wing Andrew Mangiapane against Washington.

“He’s a talented and skilled player, so I’m just going to try and go in there and play my game and try to compliment him and [Podkolzin],” Mangiapane said. “Leon just got back, but he’s obviously a smart, skilled player, so get open and he’ll find you and just try to play your game.”