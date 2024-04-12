Karlsson excited for 'meaningful' 1,000th NHL game with Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Erik Karlsson doesn't take getting to 1,000 NHL games for granted.

"It's obviously a great feeling to be able to have lasted that long," Karlsson said. "I've been very fortunate to have played with a lot of guys that have reached that milestone. I know what a grind it is."

But the defenseman is more appreciative of how that game will be played on Saturday, when he and the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+).

It will come with the Penguins trying to take another step toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That it will be Karlsson's 1,000th is a bonus.

"It's going to be a fun game tomorrow, not only for that but that it's a meaningful game for us," Karlsson said. "I'm happy that we're in the situation we're in. To play the 1,000th game under the circumstance that it will be tomorrow will be the most important thing."

Pittsburgh (37-30-12) was 10 points out of a playoff spot on March 4. On a 10-game point streak (7-0-3), it is now in the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers.

Karlsson has six points (two goals, four assists) in the past five games. He has 52 points (10 goals, 42 assists) in 79 games, ahead of Kris Letang (50 points; 10 goals, 40 assists) for the team-lead among defensemen.

"I think 'Karl' has such an ability to impact the game in so many ways," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's done that for us throughout the course of the season. The expectations are high with players of Karl's stature. I think that's the burden of responsibility that they bear when they're some of the best players in the League."

It's a burden that was conquered on Thursday.

In overtime against the Red Wings, Karlsson took a pass from Sidney Crosby and walked into a slap shot from the high slot. He dropped to his knees and pumped his fists toward the rafters after scoring for a pivotal 6-5 win that moved the Penguins into playoff position ahead of the Capitals.

"I just figured, 'Why not?'" Karlsson said. "I think I was owed one. So I took my chances and it worked out."