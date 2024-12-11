Episode 2 of 'Road To The Discover Winter Classic' set to premiere

NEW YORK – The second episode of “Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise” premieres tonight at 6 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcast on Max. Fans in Canada will be able to watch episode two on Sportsnet One on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series takes viewers behind-the-scenes as the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues get ready to face off in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on New Year’s Eve (5 p.m. ET, TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS).

Episode two gives fans an inside look into Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson’s decision to bring in a new coach and then follows Anders Sorensen’s first day on the job as he prepares to lead the team into the Winter Classic. Brothers Mathieu Joseph and Pierre-Olivier Joseph show off their competitive side and culinary skills as they welcome a few of their fellow St. Louis players over for dinner, while Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway reminisce during the team’s road trip to Edmonton, where the young Blues teammates started their NHL careers. Fans will also get to know Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic, who grew up in Chicago and is looking forward to the outdoor game on home turf.

Episode one is now available for on-demand viewing on Max, under the B/R Sports Full Replay category.

Clips from the second episode are available here on the NHL’s YouTube channel, featuring Sorensen’s first skate as interim coach, Holloway and Broberg discussing Taylor Swift, and Vlasic meeting two Chicago Bears legends.