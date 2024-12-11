Episode 2 of 'Road To The Discover Winter Classic' set to premiere

Provides inside look at Blackhawks’ decision to change coach; Blues’ Broberg, Holloway reminisce in Edmonton

RTWC_EP2_SORENSEN_TNTMAX_SN1 copy
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The second episode of “Road To The Discover NHL Winter Classic® presented by Enterprise premieres tonight at 6 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcast on Max. Fans in Canada will be able to watch episode two on Sportsnet One on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series takes viewers behind-the-scenes as the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues get ready to face off in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on New Year’s Eve (5 p.m. ET, TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS).

Episode two gives fans an inside look into Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson’s decision to bring in a new coach and then follows Anders Sorensen’s first day on the job as he prepares to lead the team into the Winter Classic. Brothers Mathieu Joseph and Pierre-Olivier Joseph show off their competitive side and culinary skills as they welcome a few of their fellow St. Louis players over for dinner, while Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway reminisce during the team’s road trip to Edmonton, where the young Blues teammates started their NHL careers. Fans will also get to know Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic, who grew up in Chicago and is looking forward to the outdoor game on home turf.

Episode one is now available for on-demand viewing on Max, under the B/R Sports Full Replay category.

Clips from the second episode are available here on the NHL’s YouTube channel, featuring Sorensen’s first skate as interim coach, Holloway and Broberg discussing Taylor Swift, and Vlasic meeting two Chicago Bears legends.

Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise Premiere Dates & Times

Episode

Network

Air Date/Time (All Times ET)

Episode 3

TNT

Dec. 18, 6 p.m.

SN1

Dec. 19, 8:30 p.m.

Episode 4

TNT

Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m.

SN

Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m.

The “Road To The NHL Winter Classic” reality series, first introduced in 2010, has become a staple for hockey fans, offering engaging storylines and unrestricted access to the teams set to face off outdoors in the highly anticipated event. This year’s four-part, limited series is produced by Radan Films in association with NHL Productions. Steve Mayer and Steve Stern are executive producers on the series.

For more information on the series and the Discover NHL Winter Classic, fans can visit NHL.com/WinterClassic.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to return for Ducks against Senators

Kings proving they’re ‘one of those top teams too’ with 6-game winning streak

Ovechkin, Backstrom reunite on ice before Capitals practice

2025 NHL Draft prospect Schaefer inspired by memory of late mother

Bonderman dies at 82, led ownership group that brought hockey to Seattle

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats: Necas in Art Ross Trophy race during fast start

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Wild owner Leipold talks Kaprizov contract, hot start in Q&A with NHL.com

NHL On Tap: Sabres host Rangers, look to end 7-game skid

Holloway scores in OT, Blues recover to defeat Canucks

Barkov stays hot, Panthers edge Kraken in shootout

Wild tie it late, defeat Utah in shootout

Draisaitl gets goal, assist, Oilers edge Lightning for 3rd win in row

Mailbag: Jets' up-and-down start; importance of winning division

Scheifele, Connor each has 3 points, Jets cruise past Bruins