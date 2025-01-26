Lilleberg to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Lightning game

Emil Lilleberg will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman is facing discipline for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher on Saturday.

The date and time of the hearing is to be determined.

The incident occurred at 11:21 of the second period of the Red Wings’ 2-0 win at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Lilleberg received a minor penalty on the play.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: interference. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.