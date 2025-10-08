Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Jack Eichel to Eight-Year Contract Extension

VEGAS (October 8, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 8, that the team has signed forward Jack Eichel to an eight-year contract extension through the 2033-34 season worth an average annual value of $13,500,000.

Eichel, 28, is in his fifth season with the Golden Knights and leads the team in scoring with 253 points (100 G, 153 A) since he made his debut with Vegas during the 2021-22 season. Since then, Eichel also ranks fourth on his club in games played (241), second in plus-minus (+65) and takeaways (160), and first in goals (100), assists (153), and shots (867), as well as goals (21) and points (78) on the power play. During the 2024-25 campaign, the forward posted a career-high 94 points (28 G, 66 A), a franchise-record for the Golden Knights in a single season.

Eichel had his first taste of postseason hockey during Vegas’ historic run to the Stanley Cup in 2023 and led all playoff skaters with 26 points (6 G, 20 A), playing in each of the team’s 22 contests. The 28-year-old also finished first on the Golden Knights during each of their last two trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with 7 points (3 G, 4 A) in 2024 and 10 points (1 G, 9 A) in 2025.

Internationally, the native of North Chelmsford, Massachusetts has represented the United States at multiple levels, most recently at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal and Boston. Eichel played in each of his country’s four games and recorded four assists with a +1 rating to help the Americans advance to the final game before falling to Canada, 3-2, in overtime. The forward played in the IIHF World Championship three times and earned a bronze medal during his first appearance in 2015. Eichel competed in the IIHF World Junior Championship a total of four times, twice at U18 and U20, and won a gold medal with the Americans in 2014 when he was 17 and a silver medal in 2013 when he was 16. Eichel spent two seasons (2012-13, 2013-14) in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Prior to his time with the Golden Knights, Eichel played six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres where he produced 355 points (139 G, 216 A) in 375 games. Eichel was drafted by Buffalo in the first round (2nd overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft following one season playing NCAA hockey with Boston University. During his collegiate career, he became the second freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award, and first since Paul Kariya in 1993. Eichel led the nation with 26 goals, 45 assists and 71 points and was named the Hockey East scoring champion, Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, earned First Team Hockey East honors, was a member of the All-Rookie Team and was named MVP of the conference tournament.

