Oilers at Jets

OILERS (8-12-1) at JETS (12-7-2)

8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown

Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Gagner

Mattias Janmark -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Philip Broberg, Adam Erne

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Status report

Hyman returns to the lineup after missing a 5-4 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday due to illness. Erne, a forward, comes out. … Skinner will start for the 11th time in 12 games.… Winnipeg held an optional skate. … Vilardi, a forward, was activated off injured reserve on Thursday but is a game-time decision after missing 18 games with a knee injury. If he can play, Jonsson-Fjallby would come out. … Hellebuyck will make his 11th start in 14 games.