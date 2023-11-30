Oilers at Jets

OILERS (8-12-1) at JETS (12-7-2)
8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown
Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Gagner
Mattias Janmark -- James Hamblin -- Derek Ryan
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Philip Broberg, Adam Erne
Injured: None
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Rasmus Kupari (shoulder), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)
Status report
Hyman returns to the lineup after missing a 5-4 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday due to illness. Erne, a forward, comes out. … Skinner will start for the 11th time in 12 games.… Winnipeg held an optional skate. … Vilardi, a forward, was activated off injured reserve on Thursday but is a game-time decision after missing 18 games with a knee injury. If he can play, Jonsson-Fjallby would come out. … Hellebuyck will make his 11th start in 14 games.