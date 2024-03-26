Oilers at Jets

OILERS (42-23-4) at JETS (44-22-5)

8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Adam Henrique -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Troy Stetcher, Sam Carrick

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Dylan Samberg, Colin Miller

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)

Status report

Kane returns after missing a 5-3 loss against Ottawa on Sunday because of maintenance. He will replace Carrick, a forward. … Rick Bowness will return as Jets coach after missing four games because of a 'minor medical procedure.' Winnipeg was 1-3-0 in his absence. ... Vilardi skated in a regular jersey Tuesday but there is still no timeline for the forward to return, Bowness said. Vilardi has missed 13 games with an enlarged spleen as well as a separate upper-body injury. Bowness says Vilardi's spleen is back to normal.