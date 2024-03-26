Oilers at Jets

OILERS (42-23-4) at JETS (44-22-5)
8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Adam Henrique -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Troy Stetcher, Sam Carrick
Injured: None
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Dylan Samberg, Colin Miller
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)
Status report
Kane returns after missing a 5-3 loss against Ottawa on Sunday because of maintenance. He will replace Carrick, a forward. … Rick Bowness will return as Jets coach after missing four games because of a 'minor medical procedure.' Winnipeg was 1-3-0 in his absence. ... Vilardi skated in a regular jersey Tuesday but there is still no timeline for the forward to return, Bowness said. Vilardi has missed 13 games with an enlarged spleen as well as a separate upper-body injury. Bowness says Vilardi's spleen is back to normal.