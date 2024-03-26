Oilers at Jets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

OILERS (42-23-4) at JETS (44-22-5)

8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Adam Henrique -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Troy Stetcher, Sam Carrick

Injured: None

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, David Gustafsson, Dylan Samberg, Colin Miller

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body)

Status report

Kane returns after missing a 5-3 loss against Ottawa on Sunday because of maintenance. He will replace Carrick, a forward. … Rick Bowness will return as Jets coach after missing four games because of a 'minor medical procedure.' Winnipeg was 1-3-0 in his absence. ... Vilardi skated in a regular jersey Tuesday but there is still no timeline for the forward to return, Bowness said. Vilardi has missed 13 games with an enlarged spleen as well as a separate upper-body injury. Bowness says Vilardi's spleen is back to normal.

Latest News

Annunen signs 2-year contract with Avalanche

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Capitals host Red Wings in battle for playoff spot in Eastern Conference

Jets coach Bowness set to return against Oilers

NHL Buzz: Barkov, Forsling to return for Panthers against Bruins

Guentzel preparing for emotional return to Pittsburgh with Hurricanes

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 26

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Rangers among 4 in Eastern Conference who can clinch

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 26

Kopitar, Kings hold off Canucks for 4th straight win

Marchessault scores in OT, lifts Golden Knights past Blues

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Guenther talks development with Coyotes in Q&A with NHL.com

State Your Case: Building team around Matthews or Jack Hughes

Leddy celebrates 1,000th NHL game with Blues in home state of Minnesota

NHL Buzz: Doan could make NHL debut with Coyotes on Tuesday

St. Louis to return for Canadiens against Avalanche