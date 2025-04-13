Oilers at Jets projected lineups

OILERS (46-28-5) at JETS (55-21-4)

7 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3

Oilers projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown

Viktor Arvidsson -- Adam Henrique -- Derek Ryan

Vasily Podkolzin -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry

Max Jones -- Noah Philp -- Kasperi Kapanen

Cam Dineen -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (lower body), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness), Alec Regula (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (undisclosed)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Status report

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Draisaitl, a forward, “is not playing tonight, questionable for tomorrow (against the Los Angeles Kings), and worst, the last game of the regular season (at the San Jose on Wednesday).” Draisaitl has missed five straight games. … Ekholm, a defenseman, and Hyman, a forward, will not play after each left in the first period of a 4-2 win against the Sharks on Friday. Ryan and Dineen were recalled on an emergency basis from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Stuart Skinner will start after missing seven games with a head injury. … Jets coach Scott Arniel did not have an update on Ehlers, who did not return to a 5-4 shootout win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday after colliding with a linesman in the second period.