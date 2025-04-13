Oilers at Jets projected lineups

OILERS (46-28-5) at JETS (55-21-4)
7 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3
Oilers projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Connor McDavid -- Connor Brown
Viktor Arvidsson -- Adam Henrique -- Derek Ryan
Vasily Podkolzin -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry
Max Jones -- Noah Philp -- Kasperi Kapanen
Cam Dineen -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Brett Kulak -- Troy Stecher
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), Trent Frederic (ankle), Evander Kane (hip, knee), John Klingberg (lower body), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness), Alec Regula (knee), Jake Walman (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (undisclosed)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Brandon Tanev -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)
Status report
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Draisaitl, a forward, “is not playing tonight, questionable for tomorrow (against the Los Angeles Kings), and worst, the last game of the regular season (at the San Jose on Wednesday).” Draisaitl has missed five straight games. … Ekholm, a defenseman, and Hyman, a forward, will not play after each left in the first period of a 4-2 win against the Sharks on Friday. Ryan and Dineen were recalled on an emergency basis from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Stuart Skinner will start after missing seven games with a head injury. … Jets coach Scott Arniel did not have an update on Ehlers, who did not return to a 5-4 shootout win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday after colliding with a linesman in the second period.